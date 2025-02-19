Brickbat: First, Do No Harm

Two nurses with Australia's New South Wales Ministry of Health have been removed from their jobs pending an investigation of a video, apparently shot in a hospital, in which they said they would refuse to treat and perhaps kill Israeli patients. "I won't treat them, I won't treat them. I'll kill them," said Sarah Abu Lebdeh. Rashad Nadir added, "You have no idea how many [Israelis] came to this hospital and I sent them to jaheem [hell]." Nadir later told local media his remarks were a joke.