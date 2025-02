Joivian Tjuana Hayes, a U.S. Postal Service supervisor in Costa Mesa, California, has pleaded guilty to theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee and unlawful transfer, possession, and use of means of identification. Hayes reportedly stole between $300,000 and $324,000 in checks, gold, money orders, and collectible coins and currency, including a $10 Confederate States of America bill. She faces up to 20 years in prison.