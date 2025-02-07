Brickbat: License Lag

An Illinois judge has found Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard guilty of indirect criminal contempt of court for not signing a liquor license in a timely manner. Tiffany Kamara bought a commercial building with plans to subdivide it and turn it into a bar and restaurant, meeting space, and liquor store. Henyard supported the idea at first but later began to obstruct the business. Kamara bought the building from Kamal Woods. According to Kamara's lawsuit, Woods "is the significant other of Defendant Henyard and is believed to have substantial influence over her decisions and actions."