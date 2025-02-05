Brickbat: Start From the Beginning

Mississippi state Sen. Bradford Blackmon (D–Jackson) has introduced a bill that would make it "unlawful for a person to discharge genetic material without the intent to fertilize an embryo." He calls it the "Contraception Begins at Erection Act." It would impose fines on violators, including $10,000 for a third time offense. "All across the country, especially here in Mississippi, the vast majority of bills relating to contraception and/or abortion focus on the woman's role when men are fifty percent of the equation," Blackmon said in a statement. "This bill highlights that fact and brings the man's role into the conversation. People can get up in arms and call it absurd but I can't say that bothers me."