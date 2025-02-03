Brickbat: Take a Picture, but Don't Keep It

Police in Montreal are asking residents not to post photos of porch pirates captured by their doorbell cameras to social media. They say even thieves caught in the act deserve the presumption of innocence. They ask that the public, instead, turn the photos over to police. One local resident said she tried that before posting the images of the person who stole a ceramic dog from her porch to the Internet. "They have his license plate. They have him on camera taking the dog, putting it in his car," Ania Szpakowski told CTV. "I still don't have it back."