Brickbat: Ask Questions Later

Former Shreveport Police Officer Christopher McConnell has been given a three-year suspended prison sentence followed by two years of probation after being convicted of malfeasance in office. When McConnell pulled a woman over for a license plate light not working, he got out of his vehicle with his weapon drawn and shouted, "License, registration, shut your mouth." He pulled the woman from her vehicle and tried to handcuff her. Two other officers arrived to help him, and when the woman allegedly pulled away from them, another officer used a Taser on her. McConnell later struck her in the face even as she was compliant.