Utah Resolution Would Encourage More Free-Range Parenting

In 2018, Utah became the first state to pass what was then called a Free-Range Kids law. Since then, seven other states have followed suit, passing what are now known as "Reasonable Childhood Independence" bills.

Now Utah is preparing to lead the way again.

In the next few days, the state Senate will consider a resolution that just passed out of committee, and calls for an expansion of free-range parenting. The resolution "highlights the importance of free play and child independence," "supports children engaging in independent activities," and "encourages school districts, school administrators, and teachers to utilize the Let Grow school program to help build independence."

Let Grow is the nonprofit I cofounded in order to help parents, educators, and policymakers teach kids resiliency by staying out of the way. Kids who walk to school by themselves, take on a new activity on their own, or organize a game with friends—without the input of adults—are less likely to become fragile, sheltered, and fearful of social situations.

The Utah resolution's purpose is to ask local educators and policymakers to clear away any obstacles that prevent kids from enjoying free and independent play. Its sponsor is state Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R–Salt Lake), who successfully championed the initial Free-Range Kids bill.

"It really just asks schools to work more childhood independence and play into their plans," Fillmore tells Reason. "Make childhood great again."

Resolutions are not binding, which means that schools will not be forced to make any changes. Fillmore's hope is that the resolution will call attention to the positive benefits of unstructured free time for kids—connecting the dots between the decades-long decline in childhood independence and the concurrent decline in children's mental health. Reversing this trend means restoring kids' free play rights.

Let Grow's two school programs—both free—are aimed at accomplishing exactly this. The Let Grow Experience is a homework assignment that instructs kids to go home and complete a new activity with their parents' permission, but not with their assistance. This helps both generations see just how much the kids can do on their own. It's a great anxiety buster.

Meanwhile, the Let Grow Play Club asks schools to stay open for no-phones free play—all kids, all ages—before and after school. An adult supervises like a lifeguard, but doesn't organize the games or solve the spats. Think of it as a wildlife preserve for old-fashioned, face-to-face playtime.