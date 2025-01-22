Brickbat: Back of the Queue

The National Health Service would delay some surgeries for smokers and for obese patients under reforms announced by the United Kingdom's Labour Party government. Obese patients will be required to undergo a 12-week weight loss plan before being scheduled for hip and knee replacements. Smokers will be asked to stop smoking and be "confirmed…as fit to proceed" before receiving any non-cancer surgeries. Those who do not comply will be put on wait lists, with fitter patients getting priority slots for surgery.