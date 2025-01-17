Review: Laura Marling Mixes Songs WIth Snippets of Life as a Mom

Song for Our Daughter, the title of the British singer-songwriter Laura Marling's 2020 album, was a shrewd prediction. Marling gave birth to a daughter in 2023, and her recently released eighth album, Patterns in Repeat, is a meditation on early motherhood and the transition to a slower, richer stage of life. The album, recorded in Marling's home, is the most raw of her works, occasionally incorporating specific reminders of her domestic life: a muffled conversation between Marling and her partner, the cooing of their baby.

With its dreamy, scaled-back production, the album ends up presenting an understated pronatalism—a rare work of contemporary art that portrays motherhood in an almost exclusively positive light without being explicitly right-wing. "I want you to know that I gave it up willingly," Marling sings to her daughter, "Nothing real was lost in the bringing of you to me."