Brickbat: Quittin' Time

Body camera video shows two former St. Louis police officers refusing to aid a man who had been shot in the head but was still alive because their shift was almost over. Then-Officers Austin Fraser and Ty Warren found Urayoan Rodriguez-Rivera in a park. Rodriguez-Rivera had called 911 stating he was going to kill himself. One officer notes he is still alive, and Warren suggests they bring the victim somewhere for help. "We ain't taking shit," Fraser responded. "I get off in 30 minutes." Fraser then said, "Let's cruise around and come back," and let other officers find him: "They're gonna find this [expletive], and we're gonna be like, 'Oh, [expletive], you found him.'" They returned 10 minutes later, found other officers on the scene, and pretended to have just arrived. The other officers called emergency medical services. Rodriguez-Rivera was taken to a hospital where he died, 40 minutes after he first called 911.