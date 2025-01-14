Brickbat: A Nightmare Before Christmas (and After Halloween)

Decorating for Halloween, Alexis Luttrell put a skeleton and a skeleton dog in her yard in Georgetown, Tennessee. She then left them up after the holiday, adding a Santa Claus and a Christmas tree, plus Christmas decorations on the skeletons. For her efforts, the city cited her for violating an ordinance requiring decorations to be placed no more than 45 days before a holiday and to be removed no later than 30 days after. Luttrell has a court date in February and says she plans to fight the citation.