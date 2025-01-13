Brickbat: Driven To Drink

Kayla Pier, a former school bus driver in Indiana's La Porte County, has been charged with operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent. Students called to report Pier for apparently driving her bus under the influence. The school transportation director caught up to the bus and removed her from driving, and she resigned the same day. But a criminal investigation did not start until a month later, when the school turned over the results of a toxicology test to the sheriff's office. Investigators also got security video from the bus and video shot by students onboard.