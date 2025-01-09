Brickbat: Spiked

Prosecutors in Florida have charged John Trevor Steele, a physical education teacher at Jennings Middle School, with felony child abuse. A 12-year-old student playing with a volleyball accidentally struck Steele in the chin with it. "In response, Steele began yelling at the victim, moved toward her, placed his foot behind her, and used his left arm to shove her onto her back as he leaned over the victim and continued to yell," according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.