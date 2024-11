Former Santa Cruz County, Arizona, Elizabeth Gutfahr faces up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public official, money laundering, and tax evasion. Gutfahr stole more than $38 million in county funds between 2012 and 2024. She used the money to buy at least 20 cars, renovate ranches she owns, and pay other personal expenses for herself and her family. She must also pay restitution to Santa Cruz County and federal taxes of $13,143,526.