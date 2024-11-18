Brickbat: Take a Picture, It'll Last Longer

Marcella Cadle, a high school agricultural science teacher in Lebanon, Missouri, has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor, and one count of fourth-degree assault. According to police, a student said Cadle texted him that he "looked good that day and she liked the way he dressed." They texted for several days before Cadle requested a selfie, which the student sent. Police said Cadle then sent the student several inappropriate photos and a video of herself.