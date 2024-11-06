Brickbat: Up Against the Glass

Former Wilmington, Delaware, police officer Samuel Waters has been sentenced to probation after being found guilty of assault, official misconduct, and evidence tampering. Security video showed Waters enter a convenience store and confront Dwayne Brown, who had just made a purchase. Within seconds, Waters smashed Brown's head into a plexiglass wall several times. Prosecutors said nothing in the video justified that level of force. They also said Waters' description of the incident in his report differed from video evidence. Brown was initially charged with harassment and resisting arrest, but those charges were later dropped.