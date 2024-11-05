Brickbat: Burning Up

Michael Kenyon has sued the Phoenix Police Department after officers held him on hot asphalt for several minutes in July 2024, on a day that temperatures reached 114 degrees. Kenyon received third-degree burns on his legs, chest, arms, and face, and he had to be hospitalized for more than a month. Police had initially arrested him on a charge of theft but later determined he was not a suspect in that case. Hours after a local TV station asked about the lawsuit, officials charged Kenyon in connection with a March 2024 domestic incident involving his brother. His lawyer says the timing of those charges is "certainly suspicious."