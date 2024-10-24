Brickbat: Have It Your Way

When a local Burger King in Cobb County, Georgia, got his order wrong, Sheriff Craig Owens Sr. knew what to do: He called for backup and three on-duty deputies arrived. "Hey, do me a favor. I need to get, all I need is the owner name of whoever owns this damn facility or the manager," he said to one of them. "I wanted…a Whopper, no mayo, cut in half, right?" He added, "I don't need no damn money back no more. I just need to find out who owns this place so I can do an official complaint." It isn't clear why Owens couldn't get that information himself. The deputies went to the restaurant and found the employees had locked themselves inside because they have had issues with angry customers before. The deputies got the information the sheriff wanted and gave it to him. Owens told a local TV station that it was a private business matter, he never identified himself as the sheriff, and the deputies didn't do anything for him they wouldn't do for any other person involved in a business dispute.