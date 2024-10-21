Brickbat: 'Attack Mode'

When Tennessee state troopers arrested Keith Van Soosten for DUI and reckless driving, he acknowledged he'd been drinking but said it was not enough to be impaired. It took two months to get the results of his blood test back, but it showed his blood alcohol level was .067, sober enough to drive in Tennessee. Trooper William Yates-Matoy arrested Van Soosten when he refused to submit to a field sobriety test; Yates-Matoy can later be heard on body camera footage telling another trooper, "as soon as they tell me no, I go into attack mode." Since December, Van Soosten is the second person arrested or assessed by Yates-Matoy for DUI whose blood test showed he was not legally impaired. Nashville TV station WSMV reports that many Tennessee law enforcement agencies do not use breathalyzers, claiming blood tests are more accurate, but it can take months to get the results back.