Brickbat: Not Throwing Away My Shot

Former principal Natasha Halfkenny and former assistant principal Coreen Miranda, of Boston Public Schools' Tobin School, have each paid a $4,000 fine for violating the state's conflict of interest law. The two went to see the musical Hamilton using tickets that had been donated to the school and were intended to be given to students who could not afford tickets to the show. But Halfkenny and Miranda each brought their sons, who do not attend Boston Public Schools.