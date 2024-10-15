Brickbat: On Religious Grounds

Police officials in the Netherlands acknowledge they have accommodated officers in the National Police Force who have moral objections to guarding Jewish events or buildings, including the National Holocaust Museum. "There is no hard and fast policy," said Mireille Beentjes, a police spokeswoman. "The line is that police staff are allowed to have moral objections. We take moral objections into account when we make the rotas. But if there is an urgent job to do they go on duty whether they want to or not."