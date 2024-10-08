Brickbat: Nobody Here but Us Chickens

The British government now requires chicken owners, even those who keep one or two as pets, to register their birds. But it had to shut an online animal registration portal it set up because so many people were trying to sign up. According to British media, many people were signing up roasted chickens in their refrigerators. Officials said the registration is aimed at stopping the spread of bird flu and also includes parrots, finches, and other birds if they are ever taken outside the home. With the website down, owners have been told to register their birds by email.