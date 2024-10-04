Brickbat: Mother-Daughter Activities

Nadine Jean Baptiste, a supervisor at the Rhode Island Department of Human Services, and her daughter, Octavia Jean Baptiste, are facing federal charges of aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, illegal acquisition or use of SNAP benefits, and conspiracy. Prosecutors said Nadine Jean Baptiste used her position to steal the personal information of people who receive SNAP benefits on preloaded EBT cards, which both she and her daughter used to make more than $191,000 in grocery purchases for themselves.