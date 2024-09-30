Brickbat: The Most Magical Place on Earth

Six employees of the New York City Department of Education used federal funds to take their children and grandchildren on trips, including to Disney World. The money came from a program aimed at giving homeless children incentives to increase their grades and attendance. The educators listed homeless students going on the trips and forged parents' guardians' signatures, but they took their own children and grandchildren instead, according to a report by the Special Commissioner for Investigation for the school system. The department says none of the employees are currently with the school system, but it isn't clear how many of them were punished. None were referred for possible criminal charges.