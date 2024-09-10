Brickbat: Bubble Ban

Sandy Snakenberg, a street performer whose act involves blowing bubbles, was performing at a San Diego park when two park rangers approached and told him he was "littering in bubble form." Snakenberg, who has been doing the act for a decade, protested that his bubbles were just water and soap and broke apart when they hit the ground. The officers left. But when they returned a half-hour later and he was still performing, they cited him for littering. Video shows one of the rangers tell Snakenberg that he will cite him again if he continues to perform and will recommend to prosecutors they handle it as a misdemeanor instead of a lesser offense. But then the ranger added he's not eager for that, saying "I'm going to feel like the biggest idiot taking this to court."