Brickbat: What Have We Here?

Former Centre, Alabama, police officer Michael Kilgore has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. According to the plea agreement, in early January 2023, Kilgore stopped a vehicle and found drugs. He offered the driver a chance to avoid charges by working for him. Kilgore contacted the driver about a week later and said he wanted to make a methamphetamine arrest. At Kilgore's direction, the driver planted drugs in a woman's car, then Kilgore pulled the woman over in a "sham" traffic stop and pretended to discover the drugs. Kilgore wanted to repeat the scheme about a week later, but his co-conspirator got rid of the drugs and reported Kilgore to an acquaintance in law enforcement.