The U.S. Secret Service has apologized after agents assigned to protect Vice President Kamala Harris taped over the security camera of a Massachusetts hair salon, broke into the salon, used its restroom, invited people from other agencies to use the restroom, and left two hours later without locking the door. The Secret Service initially denied the break-in, saying its agents would never do anything like that. But after reporters began asking questions, officials admitted Secret Service agents were responsible and the head of the agency's Boston office called the salon's owner to apologize.