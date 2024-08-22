Brickbat: Don't Even Look

In Belfast, Northern Ireland, Judge Francis Rafferty says he will deny bail to everyone arrested near a riot, even if they did not take part in violence or property damage and were there only as a "curious observer." "Anybody involving themselves in this type of behaviour, this type of disorder, as an active participant or a curious observer can expect to be, save for the most exceptional circumstances, remanded into custody," he said when denying bail to Cameron Armstrong, who claimed to have been at a riot in east Belfast only to "have a look" and left when explosives were thrown.