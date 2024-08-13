Brickbat: Heckler's Veto

An Israeli team was barred from taking part in the European Youth Ultimate Championships in Belgium after government officials in the cities of Ghent and De Pinte objected to the team's presence. Officials in both cities cited threats to protest and disrupt the tournament if it went forward with Israeli participation. "Due to these safety concerns, it is absolutely necessary for the organizer to exclude the Israeli delegation from the tournament," said De Pinte Mayor Vincent Van Peteghem. Officials also ordered tournament organizers to ban flags, clothing, and pamphlets related to the Israel–Palestine conflict.