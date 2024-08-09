Brickbat: Welcome to the Family

President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan has imprisoned Aftandil Sabyrbekov, his niece's fiancé, on drug charges, after Sabyrbekov arranged an "embarrassingly ostentatious" marriage proposal and refused to apologize. Sabyrbekov and Japarov's niece videotaped themselves flying to a mountain location in a Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry helicopter as deadly mudslides hit the south of the country. Japarov said Sabyrbekov did not really love his niece and only wanted to use her connections "to protect himself and to hide his illegal activities."