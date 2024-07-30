Brickbat: Short Fuse

A court in Milan has ordered journalist Giulia Cortese to pay Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 5,000 euros ($5,411 U.S.) after Cortese mocked Meloni on social media. In 2021, Cortese tweeted a fake photo showing Meloni and the late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, igniting a war of words between the two. The court also handed Cortese a suspended fine of 1,200 euros ($1,300 U.S.) for another tweet it deemed "body shaming." "You don't scare me, Giorgia Meloni. After all, you're only 1.2 metres [4 feet] tall. I can't even see you," Cortese wrote.