Brickbat: See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Report No Evil
(Robwilson39 | Dreamstime.com)
The Sacramento City Attorney's Office has warned Target that its Land Park location could face
public nuisance fines if it keeps calling police to report thefts. A city spokesman denied any such threats, but the Sacramento Bee reports that multiple requests for an interview with City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood were not granted. The state legislature is considering a bill that would prohibit local officials from punishing stores for reporting thefts.