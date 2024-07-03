Brickbat: Are You Sure That's You?

A federal judge has awarded $1.5 million to a family after their two children, a boy and a girl who are U.S. citizens, were wrongly detained at the U.S.-Mexico in 2019. The family lives in Mexico, but the children attend school in the United States. As they attempted to cross the border as they regularly do, Customs and Border Patrol agents stopped them because they believed the photo on the then-9-year-old girl's passport was not of her. She was taken into a room and interrogated by a single agent, a violation of CBP policy, which was not recorded. She reportedly confessed that the girl on the passport was her cousin. The children were finally released after their mother began giving interviews to the media.