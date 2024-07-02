Brickbat: A Picture's Worth 1,000 Words

Former Boyle County, Kentucky sheriff's deputy Tanner Abbott has been sentenced to nine years and two months in federal prison after being convicted of four counts of violating people's civil rights, and one count each of conspiracy and falsifying records. Prosecutors said Abbott used excessive force against four people, performed an illegal search, and wrote false reports to cover up his abuse. They say his victims were disabled, handcuffed, or otherwise unable to defend themselves. He was convicted, in part, based on text messages he sent from his work phone bragging of the abuse and photos he took of the injuries he caused his victims.