Brickbat: You're Making Us Look Bad

Mexican officials are once again criticizing Ceci Flores, who searches for the bodies of people who have disappeared and are presumed to have been kidnapped and murdered. She typically searches in areas known to be places where drug cartels dump bodies. The problem is that she is too successful in finding those bodies, undercutting the government's claims to be searching for them and its efforts to downplay the scope of violence and kidnapping in the country. After her latest find, prosecutors initially claimed she'd found dog bones before admitting she'd found human remains, but they then accused her of breaking the chain of evidence.