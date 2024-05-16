Just and democratic! "We are working in solidarity on the formulation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order," said Russian President Vladimir Putin of his partnership with Chinese President Xi Jinping, lying through his teeth as he arrived in Beijing for diplomatic talks.

This month, Putin was inaugurated for yet another term as president. That he chose China as his first state visit of this term, and traveled with such a massive delegation, is of some significance—as well as the fact that the visit came on the heels of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's China visit last month, in which he raised concerns over Xi's enabling of Putin's war in Ukraine.

During the meetings, Putin hyped how China is Russia's top trade partner, as well as their future collaborations "in energy and nuclear power research," per The New York Times, though he neglected "mention of a proposed natural gas pipeline to China that Moscow would like to see built."

A joint statement that emerged from the visit "spoke of concerns about what were described as U.S. efforts to violate the strategic nuclear balance, about global U.S. missile defence that threatened Russia and China, and about U.S. plans for high precision non-nuclear weapons," reported Reuters.

Putin, whose military is currently assaulting the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv from above, needs to curry even more favor with Xi to win the war he started in Ukraine and ensure he can rely on Chinese help. (Ukraine, meanwhile, is awaiting more weapons shipments from the U.S., which have been substantially delayed.)

China "claims to take a neutral position in the conflict, but it has backed Moscow's contentions that Russia was provoked into attacking Ukraine by the West, and continues to supply Russia with key components that Moscow needs for its productions of weapons," reported the Associated Press.

Last year, China proposed a deal for peace, which left massive parts of Ukraine to Putin and was understandably rejected by Ukraine and pretty much all of the West. It's in China's best interest for the war to end—Russia's invasion "jolted the Chinese economy by pushing up oil, wheat and other commodity prices," and Xi has not been thrilled by the heightened threat of nuclear war—but it has played a quite unserious role in actually bringing that about.

During this visit, Putin traveled with a huge delegation that was supposed to signal all the areas of overlap and cooperation between Russia and China. In the delegation, reported the Times, was "Alexander Novak, an official overseeing oil and gas, including the development of the Power of Siberia 2 natural gas pipeline." The project would "redirect Russian gas supplies that had gone to Europe toward China instead," but Xi and Putin have not yet publicly reached a deal to make it so.

Scenes from New York: "An NYPD officer who was guarding Mayor Eric Adams' home in Brooklyn in 2022 unjustifiably shot a man who was entering his own apartment building, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday," reported Gothamist.

Apparently cops who were guarding Adams' house also arrested Tiffanie Narinesammy, a pregnant woman who lived inside the house where this all transpired. Narinesammy alleges in the suit that her rights were violated, as she was held in custody for 24 hours; she delivered a stillborn baby six weeks later, which the suit connects to the stress of the encounter.

QUICK HITS

The Dublin–New York portal—a real-time video feed between the two cities, placed in two heavily trafficked tourist sites—had to be switched off, according to authorities, because women were getting topless and projecting their boobs across the pond. (Kind of shocked someone complained about this, actually.)

"A onetime Citibank employee who earned a $130,000 salary working in New York stands to collect a $10 million severance award, thanks to Argentina's pro-labor laws," reported Bloomberg. "The case, which has been wending its way through the courts for more than a decade, crystallizes why Argentine President Javier Milei is vying to revamp the rules around hiring and firing, even as his country battles inflation of almost 290% a year and a deepening recession."

First Michelin-starred taco stand: El Califa de León, in Mexico City.

Even though it's two years away, nobody has really emerged as a decent Gavin Newsom replacement in California's gubernatorial race.

On June 27, we'll get our first faceoff between the two major-party presidential candidates, provided neither candidate's dementia gets the best of them before then.

Slovakia's prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot yesterday and is in critical condition.

Anti-fearmongering: