Brickbat: At a Medium Pace

The Chechen government has banned all music it deems too fast. Or too slow. Minister of Culture Musa Dadayev said that from now on, all music in Chechnya must have a tempo ranging from 80 to 116 beats per minute. This includes vocal performances and music that backs dance performances. Dadayev says this requirement conforms to "Chechen mentality and musical rhythm" and will bring "to the people and to the future of our children the cultural heritage of the Chechen people."