Brickbat: There for the Taking

An officer with London's Metropolitan Police, whose name has not been released, was placed on restricted duties after being accused of taking money from a dead bicyclist's wallet. Claudio Gaetani suffered a heart attack while riding his bike. Officers who responded to the call took his passport and wallet but allowed his friends to keep his bicycle and his backpack. When one of his friends later went to collect the wallet, she claimed money was missing from it. The case has been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service after surveillance footage allegedly showed an officer counting money.