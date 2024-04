In Nigeria, Chioma Okoli faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 7 million naira (around $5,600 U.S.) after posting on Facebook that she found a tomato puree made by local company Erisco Foods Limited to be too sweet. Police have charged her under the nation's cybercrimes law with "the intention of instigating people against Erisco Foods." The company has also filed a civil lawsuit against her.