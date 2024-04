In May 2023, the St. Louis County SWAT team used a battering ram to knock down the door to Brittany Shamily's home in Ferguson, Missouri. Cops detained her and her family while they ransacked the place, searching for evidence related to a carjacking that had happened earlier that day. One of the victims told police his AirPods were in the car. They used the Find My app to locate them. It seemed to indicate they were in the home, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the family. But the Find My app isn't quite that precise: Police didn't find any evidence related to the carjacking, but according to the lawsuit, they did find the AirPods in the street near the house.