Victor Silva Sr. says he used to paint over graffiti on the fence of his home in Oakland, California. But the 102-year-old adds that since he has been confined to a wheelchair that has been difficult. City officials don't seem to have any sympathy for Silva's plight: They sent him a notice to remove the latest graffiti painted on the fence or be fined $1,100 and an additional $1,277 fine each time the fence fails a re-inspection. "It's hard to keep up with it because as soon as we get it painted, it's gonna be graffiti on it again, and it won't last," said Silva's son, who added that he tries to help his father keep the fence free of graffiti.