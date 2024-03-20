Brickbat: You Blew It

Officials in Fowlerville, Michigan, have agreed to pay $320,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by Ryohei Akima, who was wrongly charged with driving under the influence after a rookie officer misread a breathalyzer test. Akima blew a 0.02, below the blood alcohol content for a drunk driving charge. But officer Caitlyn Peca read that as 0.22—nearly three times the limit. Peca told a colleague over the radio, "I have no idea what I'm doing." The charges were dropped when a blood test showed Akima was under the limit.