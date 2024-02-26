Brickbat: Viewing Party

A student police officer in England's Thames Valley police said he was shunned by others in the department after he reported a fellow officer for watching bodycam video of a woman having a seizure and making crude remarks about her. The officer said he was later told he was not fit for police work and dismissed from the department. The woman had been arrested when officers believed she was the aggressor in an incident, though she was later found to be the victim. While she was being transported in the back of a police van, she had a seizure that left her breasts and groin exposed. The next day, four officers watched the video and made remarks about her. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told the media those remarks were "unacceptable" and the department was grateful that the student officer had reported them. The spokesperson said the termination of the student officer's employment was an "entirely separate" issue.