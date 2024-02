Jonathan Marsh, an officer with London's Metropolitan Police, has been found guilty of assault for punching shopkeeper Rasike Attanayake. Attanayake had called emergency dispatch to report a man damaging his shop and threatening to kill people. Upon arriving, Marsh knocked Attanayake to the ground, punched him in the back of the head, handcuffed him, and placed him in the back of a patrol car before figuring out he was not the suspect.