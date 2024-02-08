Brickbat: Timber!

For three years, the Bond family asked the city of Portland, Oregon, for permission to remove two Douglas firs that they believed looked dangerous. But the city's Urban Forestry division denied them removal permit. "Removal will significantly affect neighborhood character, based on the tree's attributes, visibility of the tree to the public, or past removals of trees in the area," the agency said in a letter to the family. But during a recent storm, one of those trees fell onto their home, forcing them out. A city arborist advised the family that they will have to apply for a permit to remove the remains of the tree, and they will also have to pay to have a tree planted to replace it. The Bonds were also advised to go ahead and remove that second tree from their property and apply for a retroactive permit, but if that permit is denied, they could be fined for removing the tree.