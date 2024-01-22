Brickbat: Don't Touch

Police in Ontario have dropped charges against a reporter arrested while trying to ask Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland a question, saying "no credible security threat existed." Video showed Freeland was walking down a public sidewalk when David Menzies approached her with a microphone and began walking alongside her, asking about the government's decision to leave the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps off its designated terrorist list. An officer stepped into Menzies's path, and Menzies appeared to bump into him. The officer then grabbed Menzies, shoved him against a wall, and told him he was under arrest for assault.