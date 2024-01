In London, England, retired police officer Norman Brennan faces a £195 fine for his efforts to stop a shoplifter. Brennan confronted the shoplifter outside a supermarket. When the shoplifter fled, Brennan pursued him in his car and helped catch him. Police fined him £130 ($164.20 U.S.) for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. That increased to £195 ($246.31 U.S.) after he refused to pay the fine. Meanwhile, the shoplifter faces no charges after the supermarket refused to pursue the matter.