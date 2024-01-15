Brickbat: Let's See Some ID

New York Police Department Officer Andy Urrutia has been charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, official misconduct, unlawful possession of personal ID information, attempted petit larceny, and attempted identity theft. He was suspended without pay following his arrest. Officials said he took a photo of a debit card belonging to a woman who had been arrested and sent the photo to friends with the message "Lunch on me, guys." One of them tried to use the card at a Starbucks that day.