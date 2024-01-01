Brickbat: Filed Away and Forgotten

Officials in Jackson County, Indiana, have agreed to pay $7.25 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a mentally ill man who starved to death over 20 days while being held in solitary confinement at a local jail. Joshua McLemore was found lying naked and confused on the floor of his apartment by a maintenance worker and taken to a hospital. McLemore was arrested at that hospital after pulling a nurse's hair. Video from the jail showed McLemore screaming and talking incoherently. He lost nearly 45 pounds during his incarceration.