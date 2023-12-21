Brickbat: Bad Partner

The Riverside County, California, sheriff's office said it is investigating a deputy videotaped slamming his K-9 partner to the ground. The video shows two deputies handcuffing and searching a man while a third deputy gets out of a patrol car with a K-9. As he leads the dog toward the man being handcuffed, the dog's legs are dangling off the ground. The dog appears to snap at his handler's hands, leading the deputy to pick the dog up and shove it to the ground. As he leads the dog away, he appears to slap it on the nose.